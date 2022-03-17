RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » National News » Noteworthy musical news: Boston…

Noteworthy musical news: Boston Pops spring season returns

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 12:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — The music is back.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Boston Pops is holding a spring season with live performances, the orchestra announced Thursday.

“The musicians of the Boston Pops Orchestra join me in expressing our sheer joy in presenting the upcoming Spring Pops season and welcoming back a live audience at Symphony Hall in 2022,” conductor Keith Lockhart said in a statement.

Reviving in-person concerts will return “the power and meaning of the live concert experience,” he said.

It’s the Pops’ first spring season since 2019, rekindling a tradition that dates to 1885.

This spring’s lineup will pay tribute to Pops conductor laureate John Williams, who turned 90 last month, including performances of Williams’ theme for the 1980 classic, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

It opens on May 19 with works by composer Alan Menken, best known for “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.” In June, concerts will highlight the music of jazz legend Duke Ellington, and the season will close with a night devoted to gospel.

Live performances were canceled for 2020 and most of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, though the Pops ventured briefly back to Symphony Hall in December for a holiday concert series.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News | National News

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up