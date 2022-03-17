RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » National News » Mom charged in 5-year-old…

Mom charged in 5-year-old son’s death enters no-contest plea

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman charged in the disappearance and death of her 5-year-son entered a no-contest plea as jurors were being selected for her trial.

The plea on Wednesday means Krystal Daniels accepted a conviction without admitting guilt on charges of aggravated child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, filing a false report and tampering with evidence, news outlets reported. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

She and her husband, Joseph Daniels, were charged in connection to the April 2018 disappearance of their 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels, whose body has not been found. Joseph Daniels was convicted by a jury last year of murder and sentenced to 51 years in prison.

During the hearing, prosecuting District Attorney Ray Crouch said the state would attempt to show Krystal Daniels witnessed her husband beating the boy and conspired with him to tell police he had gone missing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up