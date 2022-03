JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — MLB says it will make its “best offer” before self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline for lockout deal…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — MLB says it will make its “best offer” before self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline for lockout deal that would save opening day.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.