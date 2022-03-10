RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
MLB, players agree to negotiate on international draft, paving way for renewed economic talks

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 11:29 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — MLB, players agree to negotiate on international draft, paving way for renewed economic talks.

