RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | Key developments
Home » National News » Michigan sheriff's deputy stable,…

Michigan sheriff’s deputy stable, suspect killed in shooting

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROWN CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire from an outbuilding at a home, police said.

Charles Raymond, 47, of Imlay City, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene in Brown City, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter posted Wednesday evening that indicated the wounded deputy remained in stable condition.

State police said the agency’s preliminary findings indicate that at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday a homeowner allowed Lapeer County deputies to check the premises for Raymond, who was wanted on a felony criminal sexual conduct warrant.

As a door to a detached outbuilding was opened, police said Raymond fired on the deputies, striking one of them multiple times, while a second deputy returned fire, striking Raymond.

The wounded deputy was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said the second deputy was not shot but he was being treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Brown City is a community of about 1,300 residents that’s located in both Lapeer and Sanilac counties, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Flint. State police were investigating the shooting.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Congress seeks updates on state of the federal workforce in $1.5T omnibus spending deal

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up