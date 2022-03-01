CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » Man suspected in death…

Man suspected in death of Arkansas sergeant is captured

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 8:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MAUMELLE, Ark. (AP) — A man suspected in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant was captured early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Demark Lee Jordan, 38, was taken into custody about 6 a.m. Authorities were searching for him in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting of Sgt. Joshua Caudell, a 29-year-old sergeant who was assisting local law enforcement.

A court hearing wasn’t immediately set for Jordan and it wasn’t known Tuesday morning whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Caudell, a married father of three children, was part of a K-9 team assisting Pulaski County deputies who were responding to a residential disturbance in Maumelle, just outside Little Rock. Authorities have said someone opened fire on responding officers, and Caudell was struck and killed.

Caudell had worked with the Department of Corrections since December 2012.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up