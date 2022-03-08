Man pleads guilty to shooting W. Va. councilman, kidnapping others

A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and mother-in-law has pleaded guilty.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and mother-in-law has pleaded guilty.

News outlets report 35-year-old Antonio DeJesus of Wilmington, Delaware, entered the plea Monday to unlawful assault, two counts of kidnapping and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The plea came moments before his trial was set to begin.

DeJesus was charged in the 2020 shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot and the kidnapping of Malfregeot’s wife and mother-in-law.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on April 28.

