TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A teenager has been charged with murder in a drive-by shooting in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that left a man and a 2-year-old dead, authorities said Monday.

AL.com reports that Tyrese Laquon Bell, 19, aka “Red,” is charged with murder in the Sunday afternoon shooting that killed Marcus Winston Jr., 25, and 2-year-old Ashton Jones, who is not related to Winston.

Winston died on the scene and the child died later at a hospital.

Bell was arrested Monday evening and will be held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bonds totaling $3 million.

Authorities said the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of 19th Street. Investigators said a white, four-door vehicle occupied by multiple people drove by a residence beside a park and opened fire with long guns. Witnesses identified the vehicle as both as a car and small sport-utility vehicle with multiple people inside, Kennedy said.

Police were searching for three people who may have been present at the killing, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. At that time, no charges had been filed and the three may or may not be suspects, he told a news conference. The other two – a male and a female – have been located. Authorities have not announced any charges against them and did not release a possible motive.

Earlier, in a statement shared on social media, Mayor Walt Maddox referred to the suspects in the shooting and said they “are not new” to Tuscaloosa police.

“The fact that the suspects are known speaks to our state’s broken criminal justice system,” Maddox said.

Bell was among several people arrested in 2020 after someone fired shots from a vehicle at University Manor Apartments off Greensboro Avenue and then led Tuscaloosa police on a chase before crashing into two unmarked Tuscaloosa Police Ford F-150 trucks parked on Eighth Street outside the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the courthouse, AL. com reports.

Bell was charged with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle or building and one count of attempting to elude. In November, he pleaded guilty to three shooting counts and was sentenced to 46 months in prison with 10 months to serve.

Maddox said that based on his experiences, someone knew a drive-by shooting could happen. “Our humanity must compel us to do everything in our power to save lives,” he said.

