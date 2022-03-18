RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » National News » Jets assistant coach charged…

Jets assistant coach charged with DUI in New Jersey

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jets assistant coach John Benton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in New Jersey after being pulled over for a vehicle violation, police said.

Benton was suspected of being under the influence late Thursday while driving a Lincoln Navigator in Morris County, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Benton, 58, was released pending a future court date, police said.

A New York Jets spokesperson said “We are aware of the situation and have no further comment.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Benton had hired an attorney.

Benton has been an NFL assistant since 2003, when he began his pro career as the St. Louis Rams’ offensive line coach. He has also served as an assistant in Houston, Miami, Jacksonville and San Francisco. Benton came to the Jets last season to join head coach Robert Saleh’s staff after they spent four years coaching together as assistants with the 49ers.

With New York, Benton oversees the Jets’ offensive line and the running game for coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Benton began his coaching career in 1987 at Colorado State, his alma mater, spending 11 years there during two stints. He also was at California University in Pennsylvania for five years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up