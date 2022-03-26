RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden ends trip with unity message | War enters dangerous phase | 300 killed in Mariupol theater | How to help
Home » National News » Former Maine gov candidate…

Former Maine gov candidate in custody on child porn charges

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 10:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A former gubernatorial candidate in Maine remained held on $50,000 bail Saturday after his arrest on charges of possession of child pornography.

Officials with the Hancock County Jail said Eliot Cutler was still in custody. The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler without incident on Friday at a home he and his wife share in Brooklin, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) from Portland. The 75-year-old twice ran for governor as an independent, using his personal wealth to pay for the two unsuccessful campaigns.

Cutler’s attorney, Walt McKee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday morning. Warrants were executed on two of Cutler’s homes earlier in the week.

Authorities said the investigation into Cutler began with a tip in December. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed Maine State Police that someone in Maine had either downloaded or uploaded a single illegal image.

Cutler now faces four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12, prosecutors have said. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up