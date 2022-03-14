Former Delaware officer charged with sexual solicitation of minor

A former Delaware police officer is facing a felony charge of trying to solicit sex from an underage girl.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer is facing a felony charge of trying to solicit sex from an underage girl.

A New Castle County grand jury indicted 30-year-old Brandon Cooper on Monday on charges of sexual solicitation of a child, lewdness and official misconduct.

Cooper could face more than 26 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Investigators said the former Wilmington police officer began exchanging lewd text messages and images late last year with a 17-year-old he had met while on assignment at a community center.

Prosecutors said the exchanges included Cooper sending the girl a video of his genitalia while he was in uniform and on duty.

