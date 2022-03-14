RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Former Delaware officer charged with sexual solicitation of minor

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 5:57 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer is facing a felony charge of trying to solicit sex from an underage girl.

A New Castle County grand jury indicted 30-year-old Brandon Cooper on Monday on charges of sexual solicitation of a child, lewdness and official misconduct.

Cooper could  face more than 26 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Investigators said the former Wilmington police officer began exchanging lewd text messages and images late last year with a 17-year-old he had met while on assignment at a community center.

Prosecutors said the exchanges included Cooper sending the girl a video of his genitalia while he was in uniform and on duty.

