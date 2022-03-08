RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Footage: Man killed by police had rifle, moved toward cops

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 7:06 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — A man killed by Seattle police Saturday night had crashed his truck into a garage door at a federal building, exited the truck with a rifle and fired it at random, body camera and video security footage released by police on Tuesday appears to show.

The man in footage appears to be lying on his back with a gun at his side when police arrived, The Seattle Times reported. He was just outside the garage door at the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building.

Officers get close to him at street level and from a staircase above, identifying themselves as Seattle police and making multiple calls to “drop your weapon,” and “don’t do it,” the footage shows. But the man stands and starts moving toward officers with the gun still in hand, according to the footage.

He was then hit by multiple shots fired by officers. He died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said the five officers who shot at the man are: Zachary Backman, Elijah Banks, Stephen Englund, Danielle Fine and Nicholas Soldati.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigations Team, which responds to shootings by police officers, continues to investigate the shooting, police said.

