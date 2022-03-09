RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Fishing crew member pleads guilty to murder in attack at sea

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 6:35 PM

BOSTON (AP) — A fisherman has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow crew member and attacking others with a knife and hammer while at sea in 2018.

Federal prosecutors said 27-year-old Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The attack occurred in September 2018 on a Virginia-based fishing vessel sailing about 55 miles off the coast of Nantucket.

Prosecutors said Vazquez struck two victims, stabbed a third and fled up the ship’s mast until the Coast Guard arrived. The stabbing victim died.

Vazquez faces life in prison.

