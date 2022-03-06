RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » National News » Experts: Alleged plot against…

Experts: Alleged plot against governor signals ominous shift

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 12:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Experts say far-right groups in the U.S. are taking a more dangerously radical turn as four men go on trial in an alleged scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor. The defendants are charged with conspiring in 2020 to abduct Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Police foiled the alleged plot before it could be carried out. The trial begins Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. Two other suspects have pleaded guilty. Scholars who follow paramilitary activity in Michigan and elsewhere say groups that surfaced in the 1990s railed against government but showed little interest in violence. But they say newer offshoots of the so-called “militia” movement are taking a harder line.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

SPACECOM doesn't even have a formal office, but it's in the center of future conflict

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up