CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » Ex-UFC champion arrested on…

Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter.

Velasquez was arrested in the shooting but what led to it is still under investigation, police said.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up