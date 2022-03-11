Documents detail what led to body in concrete in Hawaii tub

HONOLULU (AP) — A 23-year-old man killed his 73-year-old lover, tried to make it look like a suicide, poured cement…

HONOLULU (AP) — A 23-year-old man killed his 73-year-old lover, tried to make it look like a suicide, poured cement over his body in a bathtub and planned to fraudulently take ownership of his car and home in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive, gated communities, police said in court documents filed Thursday.

Juan Tejedor Baron is charged with murder, theft and identity theft in the death of Gary Ruby, whose decomposing body was excavated by authorities earlier this week from a soaking tub in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police arrested Baron after finding him in a crawl space at the back of a Mexico-bound bus in Anaheim, California. He was being held without bail pending extradition to Honolulu and it wasn’t clear if has an attorney.

According to a Honolulu police affidavit, Baron told a Los Angeles police detective he became angry with Ruby after sex, that Ruby then choked on food and Baron tightened a belt around his neck until he lost consciousness.

He then dragged Ruby to a bathtub and used a kitchen knife to stage a suicide, filled the tub with concrete he found in the garage, purchased additional bags at a home improvement store and covered the cement with coffee grounds to mask the smell, the affidavit said.

Baron forged ownership papers to obtain the title to Ruby’s 2020 Audi on Feb. 7, the affidavit said, and planned to acquire his home.

