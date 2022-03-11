RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » National News » Documents detail what led…

Documents detail what led to body in concrete in Hawaii tub

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 8:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — A 23-year-old man killed his 73-year-old lover, tried to make it look like a suicide, poured cement over his body in a bathtub and planned to fraudulently take ownership of his car and home in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive, gated communities, police said in court documents filed Thursday.

Juan Tejedor Baron is charged with murder, theft and identity theft in the death of Gary Ruby, whose decomposing body was excavated by authorities earlier this week from a soaking tub in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police arrested Baron after finding him in a crawl space at the back of a Mexico-bound bus in Anaheim, California. He was being held without bail pending extradition to Honolulu and it wasn’t clear if has an attorney.

According to a Honolulu police affidavit, Baron told a Los Angeles police detective he became angry with Ruby after sex, that Ruby then choked on food and Baron tightened a belt around his neck until he lost consciousness.

He then dragged Ruby to a bathtub and used a kitchen knife to stage a suicide, filled the tub with concrete he found in the garage, purchased additional bags at a home improvement store and covered the cement with coffee grounds to mask the smell, the affidavit said.

Baron forged ownership papers to obtain the title to Ruby’s 2020 Audi on Feb. 7, the affidavit said, and planned to acquire his home.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up