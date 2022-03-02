AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, challenger Jessica Cisneros head to runoff in Texas primary.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 2, 2022, 3:09 AM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, challenger Jessica Cisneros head to runoff in Texas primary.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.