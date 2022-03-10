Delaware Senate rejects resolution on energy independence

The Delaware Senate has rejected a Republican resolution calling on the White House and Congress to ensure that the United States becomes energy independent again.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate has rejected a Republican resolution calling on the White House and Congress to ensure that the United States becomes energy independent again.

The resolution failed after getting only six votes in the Democrat-led chamber on Thursday. Four Democrats voted against it, and nine declined to vote.

Retiring GOP lawmaker Ernie Lopez of Lewes also declined to cast a vote.

The resolution states that the loss of energy independence has hurt Americans, and that U.S. government energy policies have forced the country to buy crude oil from other nations, including Russia.

The resolution notes crude oil purchases from Russia have been cut off, but that the U.S. is still pursuing oil from other unfriendly nations, including Iran and Venezuela.

