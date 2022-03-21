RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Delaware police: Man assaults another driver after crash

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 11:55 AM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man has been charged with assaulting another driver with an anti-theft device after a crash in New Castle.

Police say troopers were called to Springfield Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a crash and dispatchers advised them that one driver assaulted the other, then ran off.

When troopers arrived, police say they learned that a man broke a pickup truck’s window with an anti-theft device, assaulted the driver with it and threatened to kill everyone in the vehicle before running off.

Police found the man at a nearby shopping center and he was charged with second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, and other offenses. He was released after posting bail.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

