Delaware police: Man assaults another driver after crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man has been charged with assaulting another driver with an anti-theft device after a crash in New Castle.

Police say troopers were called to Springfield Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a crash and dispatchers advised them that one driver assaulted the other, then ran off.

When troopers arrived, police say they learned that a man broke a pickup truck’s window with an anti-theft device, assaulted the driver with it and threatened to kill everyone in the vehicle before running off.

Police found the man at a nearby shopping center and he was charged with second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, and other offenses. He was released after posting bail.

