Delaware officials plan for $300 payments to taxpayers

Delaware officials say they are planning to send $300 in direct payments to taxpayers in the state.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say they are planning to send $300 in direct payments to taxpayers in the state.

News outlets reported Thursday that the payments are part of the state’s plan for using a $1 billion budget surplus at a time when inflation is rising and gas prices also are high.

Lawmakers said they will introduce legislation within a week.

A vote could happen next month. Officials say more than 600,000 Delaware residents are likely to receive these payments, which will cost $186.6 million.

Rep. Valerie Longhurst, the House majority leader, said it’s hoped residents could receive the money before June 30.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.