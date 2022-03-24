RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Delaware officials plan for $300 payments to taxpayers

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 7:19 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say they are planning to send $300 in direct payments to taxpayers in the state.

News outlets reported Thursday that the payments are part of the state’s plan for using a $1 billion budget surplus at a time when inflation is rising and gas prices also are high.

Lawmakers said they will introduce legislation within a week.

A vote could happen next month. Officials say more than 600,000 Delaware residents are likely to receive these payments, which will cost $186.6 million.

Rep. Valerie Longhurst, the House majority leader, said it’s hoped residents could receive the money before June 30.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

