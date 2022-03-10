RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Delaware marijuana legalization bill defeated in House vote

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 7:51 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill seeking to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults in Delaware and establish a state-run pot industry has been defeated in the state House.

Members of the Democrat-led chamber voted 23-14 in favor the legislation on Thursday. But it fell short of a three-fifths majority — or 25 votes in favor.

That was needed because it would impose a new tax.

No Republicans voted in favor of the bill, and four lawmakers, including two Democrats, chose not to vote. The bill sought to create a state-controlled and licensed pot industry.

