Delaware marijuana legalization bill defeated in House vote

A bill seeking to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults in Delaware and establish a state-run pot industry has been defeated in the state House.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill seeking to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults in Delaware and establish a state-run pot industry has been defeated in the state House.

Members of the Democrat-led chamber voted 23-14 in favor the legislation on Thursday. But it fell short of a three-fifths majority — or 25 votes in favor.

That was needed because it would impose a new tax.

No Republicans voted in favor of the bill, and four lawmakers, including two Democrats, chose not to vote. The bill sought to create a state-controlled and licensed pot industry.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.