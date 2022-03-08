Delaware man convicted of 77 counts of child sexual abuse

The Delaware attorney general's office says a man has been convicted of 77 felony offenses involving the serial sexual abuse of two juvenile children.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware attorney general’s office says a man has been convicted of 77 felony offenses involving the serial sexual abuse of two juvenile children.

According to a news release on Tuesday, a Kent County jury convicted 59-year-old Richard Haines of Magnolia, who faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 38 1/2 years and will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender.

The attorney genera’s office says that in late 2020, the victims’ mother discovered Haines sexually abusing her 14-year-old child and called police.

Investigators discovered that over the course of many months, Haines repeatedly sexually abused not only the 8-year-old but also their 14-year-old sibling while their mother was at work.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.