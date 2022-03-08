RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » National News » Delaware fire company member…

Delaware fire company member hurt in fall in firehouse

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLAYTON, Del. — An official says a member of a Delaware fire company was injured when he fell 25 feet while cleaning the firehouse.

The News Journal reports that Clayton Fire Company spokesman Kevin Wilson says a member was on a scissor lift Monday evening while cleaning the fire engine room bay.

When the bay door opened and knocked the scissor lift over, Wilson says the member fell about 25 feet and hit his head on the bumper of a piece of fire apparatus.

Several fire company emergency medical technicians at the station began life-saving measures and the member was flown to the Christiana Trauma Center for treatment of head injuries.

Details of the extent of his injuries weren’t released.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

2020 Census report finds smaller undercount than in 2010, still higher for minorities and tribes

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up