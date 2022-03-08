Delaware fire company member hurt in fall in firehouse

An official says a member of a Delaware fire company was injured when he fell 25 feet while cleaning the firehouse.

The News Journal reports that Clayton Fire Company spokesman Kevin Wilson says a member was on a scissor lift Monday evening while cleaning the fire engine room bay.

When the bay door opened and knocked the scissor lift over, Wilson says the member fell about 25 feet and hit his head on the bumper of a piece of fire apparatus.

Several fire company emergency medical technicians at the station began life-saving measures and the member was flown to the Christiana Trauma Center for treatment of head injuries.

Details of the extent of his injuries weren’t released.

