Delaware DPH launches text alerts for COVID-positive people

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 4:44 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Division of Public Health has launched a text messaging initiative to let people know when they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

The division said Friday that virus-positive individuals will get a text and be provided with initial isolation recommendations online before receiving a call from the division’s Contact Tracing Team.

A pilot program to test the service on a small number of people started on March 1.

Contact Tracing Team Director Tracey Johnson says early notification can lead to earlier isolation and a reduced chance of spreading the virus.

