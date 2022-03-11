Delaware DPH launches text alerts for COVID-positive people

The Delaware Division of Public Health has launched a text messaging initiative to let people know when they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

The division said Friday that virus-positive individuals will get a text and be provided with initial isolation recommendations online before receiving a call from the division’s Contact Tracing Team.

A pilot program to test the service on a small number of people started on March 1.

Contact Tracing Team Director Tracey Johnson says early notification can lead to earlier isolation and a reduced chance of spreading the virus.

