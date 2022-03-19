Death of Delaware man fired at by officer being investigated

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say an investigation is underway into the death of a man who…

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say an investigation is underway into the death of a man who was fired at by an officer from the town of Dewey Beach during a foot chase. The man who died early Saturday is for now identified only as a 21-year-old from Milford. The state police homicide unit and Delaware Department of Justice are investigating. The officer who fired his weapon also hasn’t yet been identified by name. The situation began when employees at a restaurant called Dewey Beach police to say a man was leaving the restaurant with a gun. The man was ultimately found unconscious with a gunshot wound.

