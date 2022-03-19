RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » National News » Death of Delaware man…

Death of Delaware man fired at by officer being investigated

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say an investigation is underway into the death of a man who was fired at by an officer from the town of Dewey Beach during a foot chase. The man who died early Saturday is for now identified only as a 21-year-old from Milford. The state police homicide unit and Delaware Department of Justice are investigating. The officer who fired his weapon also hasn’t yet been identified by name. The situation began when employees at a restaurant called Dewey Beach police to say a man was leaving the restaurant with a gun. The man was ultimately found unconscious with a gunshot wound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up