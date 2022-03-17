RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » National News » Correction: LNG Exports-Europe story

Correction: LNG Exports-Europe story

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In a story published March 16, 2022, about the U.S. Department of Energy approving additional liquefied natural gas exports, The Associated Press erroneously reported that producer Cheniere Energy Inc. would now be allowed to export the equivalent of 0.72 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day. That amount is in addition to what it already had permission to export. Also, quoting numbers from an official in the American Petroleum Institute, AP erroneously reported that the increase in allowable exports would work out to 5.5 metric tons (6 tons) a year. The correct figure is 5.2 metric tons (5.7 tons) a year. The official also said that U.S. LNG exports for the year were expected to total about 11.5 metric tons (12.7 tons). The correct figure is about 86 metric tons (95 tons).

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up