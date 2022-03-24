Call center workers at federal contracting firm go on strike

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Call center workers who handle Medicare issues for Americans have gone on strike at facilities in…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Call center workers who handle Medicare issues for Americans have gone on strike at facilities in Mississippi and Louisiana. The Sun Herald reports that employees at the call centers in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Bogalusa, Louisiana are employed by Maximus Inc., among the nation’s largest federal call center contractors. Employees went on strike for the first time ever Wednesday, calling for paid sick leave, competitive wages and better health insurance. Workers also say that Maximus has tried to disrupt the workers’ efforts to unionize. Virginia-based Maximus says it respects its employees’ right to attempt to organize. The company said it has also worked to increase pay and the work environment.

