SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California woman whose 2016 disappearance set off frenzied 3-week search now charged with lying about being…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California woman whose 2016 disappearance set off frenzied 3-week search now charged with lying about being kidnapped.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.