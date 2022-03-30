RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » National News » California governor rejects parole…

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 1:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel’s recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.

Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time,” Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release.

Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future” and noted that Van Houten has a spotless prison disciplinary record.

“We’re not fighting (over) Leslie being a good person. She’s proven that through her actions for half a century,” he said.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and others kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. Van Houten was 19 when she and other cult members fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared the couple’s blood on the walls.

The day before, other Manson followers, not including Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

In his rejection letter, Newsom noted that Van Housen had undergone therapy, earned educational degrees and taken self-help classes in prison and had shown “increased maturity and rehabilitation.”

But Van Houten also has “gaps in insight” that continue to make her a danger to society, Newsom said.

Van Houten has had 21 parole hearings since 1982. Most parole boards denied her bid for freedom. But five panels have recommended her release since 2016, saying she had expressed remorse and was no longer a threat to public safety.

Newsom rejected a recommendation made last November.

He previously reversed parole recommendations in 2019 and 2020. In February, the California Supreme Court refused to hear Van Houten’s appeal of the 2020 rejection.

Previous Gov. Jerry Brown rejected Van Houten’s parole in 2016 and 2018.

Manson died in 2017 of natural causes at a California hospital while serving a life sentence.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

DoD Cloud Exchange: Navy’s Aaron Weis on accelerating transformation

Biden brings back plans to move FBI headquarters to suburbs in 2023 budget request

White House looks to give USPS $5B to support election mail over next decade

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up