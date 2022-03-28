RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Home » National News » Busch beer heiress Valentine…

Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Monday filed to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat in Missouri.

Valentine’s entrance to the race comes days after Republican candidate Eric Greitens was accused of physically assaulting members of his family, which added fresh urgency to a GOP push to ensure the party doesn’t nominate a damaged candidate who risks losing the otherwise safe Republican seat to a Democrat.

Greitens has so far ignored calls to end his campaign from virtually every notable Missouri Republican, including Sen. Roy Blunt, whose retirement left the seat open. Greitens has denied the accusations as “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”

Busch Valentine, daughter of the late chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies, also faces a number of Democratic rivals to get the party’s nomination, but the field is thinning.

Former state Sen. Scott Sifton dropped out of primary following her Monday filing and endorsed her.

“Eric Greitens simply cannot be our next senator, and I know that Trudy Busch Valentine gives us the best chance to win in November,” Sifton said in a statement.

Other Democratic candidates include Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran who as of January had raised the most money for the race.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, state Sen. Dave Schatz and U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are among other Republican candidates for Blunt’s seat.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

DoD budget contains big pay raise and largest research investment ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up