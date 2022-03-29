RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Buffalo police: 3 officers hit by gunfire during chase

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 8:05 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Three police officers have been wounded by gunfire during a chase, the Buffalo Police Department said Tuesday.

The department said in a post on Twitter that the officers’ injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police said “multiple” people were in custody, but didn’t immediately release any other information about who was being chased or who was shooting.

A video posted on social media by one bystander showed officers taking defensive positions with weapons drawn behind vehicles as sirens wailed, and then opening fire at someone who couldn’t be seen on camera.

Two large volleys of gunfire followed, causing people at a nearby gas station to duck for cover.

Some of the gunfire appeared to take place just yards from a police station.

Buffalo police were planning a news conference at a nearby hospital.

