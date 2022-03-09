RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Body in concrete found in tub in luxe Hawaii neighborhood

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 6:46 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police were searching for two men suspected of killing a man whose body was found encased in concrete in a bathtub in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive, gated communities.

Police, investigating a missing person’s case, entered a Hawaii Loa Ridge home Tuesday where they encountered a strong smell of coffee coming from a bathtub. The tub was filled with concrete and covered with coffee grounds, Hawaii News Now reported.

“The body was in the standalone tub and it was in a state of decomposition once we chipped away at the concrete mixture,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes.

The coffee smell was later overpowered by the decomposing body, she said.

Police had been at the home the day before in response to a missing person’s report, she said.

Police questioned a 23-year-old man who claimed to live there. He and a 34-year-old man with him were allowed to leave after determining there were no signs of foul play outside the home.

Police later learned the 23-year-old man had been in an intimate relationship with the victim, believed to be the 73-year-old owner of the home.

The 23-year-old man and the 34-year-old man were last seen in Waikiki Tuesday, Thoemmes said.

