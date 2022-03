WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden’s State of the Union message on Russian aggression: ‘Dictators’ must pay a price or ‘they cause…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden’s State of the Union message on Russian aggression: ‘Dictators’ must pay a price or ‘they cause more chaos.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.