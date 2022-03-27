RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 8:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

Ukrainian students overseas fret about relatives, the future

NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

US-backed group gets lifesaving meds to Ukrainians amid war

Shooting at Chicago area shopping mall kills 1, wounds teen

GOP push for state election reviews mixed, but sows distrust

EXPLAINER: What’s known about jurors at kidnap-plot trial?

Black women feel sting of ‘traumatizing’ Jackson hearings

Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death?

Missouri station offering Russian state radio to listeners

National News

