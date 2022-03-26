RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden ends trip with unity message | War enters dangerous phase | 300 killed in Mariupol theater | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
AP Top U.S. News at 7:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

Jury awards $14M to George Floyd protesters in Denver

Maryland judge rules new congressional map unconstitutional

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

Arizona Republicans fight culture war in battleground state

Minneapolis teachers celebrate tentative deal to end strike

Guilty plea for man who led outsized Grand Canyon hike group

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

Parole recommended for 1976 California school bus hijacker

Crews remove snow from damaged Alaska pipeline oil tanks

Iditarod punishes 3 mushers for sheltering dogs in windstorm

