RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Iditarod dogs pack Anchorage for race’s ceremonial start

Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power

Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa

Fire forces evacuation of 100s of homes in Florida Panhandle

Teacher accused of slapping student charged with battery

Ukrainian woman weds Chicago fiancé ahead of return home

Boston’s indoor mask mandate for businesses is lifted

Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8

For families, $6B deal with OxyContin maker is just a start

Big cities drop more COVID-19 measures in push for normalcy

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up