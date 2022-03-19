RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 1:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 12:00 AM

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

Politicians, friends fondly recall late Alaska congressman

US father desperate to get 2-year-old son home from Ukraine

Ukraine war ups pressure for US oil; industry faces hurdles

Texas crash latest tragedy for family of young driver, dad

Drought-stricken California imposes new round of water cuts

EXPLAINER: Driver in Texas crash was 13; is that legal?

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail

Hot poles: Antarctica, Arctic 70 and 50 degrees above normal

