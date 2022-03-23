RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | New Russia sanction coming? | US hospital welcomes Ukraine child cancer patients | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South

Defending her record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings

Greitens accusations revive GOP worries about Senate bids

Jackson invokes her Christian faith, stays mum on specifics

Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

Scientists worry virus variant may push up COVID cases in US

Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest

Don’t blame bail reform for higher crime, NYC watchdog says

Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record

Detroit schools aim to catch up, and then some, with US aid

