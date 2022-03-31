RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 12:00 AM

7 hurt in Arkansas tornado as storms move into Deep South

End of COVID may bring major turbulence for US health care

Ukrainians in US mobilize to help 100,000 expected refugees

Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know

Will Smith’s slap sparks debate on defense of Black women

4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial to decide whether to testify

Anti-death penalty advocate weds man on Oklahoma death row

‘Geofence warrant’ unconstitutional, judge rules in Virginia

Body of missing Nevada woman found, suspect charged

U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured

