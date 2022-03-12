RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 10:30 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 12:00 AM

Late winter storm blasts South, Northeast with snow and wind

US ends asylum restrictions for children traveling alone

Some in GOP want ballots to be counted by hand, not machines

Police: Ammon Bundy arrested in trespassing case

Police: Man stabs 2 workers at New York’s MoMA and flees

Man wanted after child’s body found in California home

Owner of Cog Railway proposes lodging on Mount Washington

Atlanta; Tribute to victims on anniversary of spa shootings

Police: Woman stabbed date in revenge of Iranian’s killing

In America, a few days in March 2020 echo two years later

