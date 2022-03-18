AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Some GOP states seek new police units for election probes
Jussie Smollett is out of jail, but faces uncertain future
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
EXPLAINER: Driver in Texas crash was 13; is that legal?
EPA names part of Hackensack River to Superfund list
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
FBI: Accused wanted ‘tyrant’ Gov. Whitmer tied up on table
Hot spring forecast: Drought deepens in West, flooding ebbs
EXPLAINER: Driver in Texas crash was 13; is that legal?
US adult smoking rate fell during first year of pandemic
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.