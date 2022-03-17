RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 1:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal

Trial resuming for 4 men accused of Michigan governor plot

Snapshots of 4 men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

9 dead in crash involving U. of the Southwest golf teams

Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash

Texas mail ballot rejections soar under new restrictions

St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

Americans react to Zelenskyy plea with pain, empathy, hope

How to cushion the financial hit from sky-high gas prices

How higher interest rates will affect Americans’ finances

