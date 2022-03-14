AP Top U.S. News at 10:35 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

More Russians find ways around sweeping US asylum limits For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle Census:…

More Russians find ways around sweeping US asylum limits For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA What happens when all the student volunteers disappear? Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL Snapshots of 4 men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine US ends asylum restrictions for children traveling alone W. Virginia Senate blows deadline to pass teaching race bill Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.