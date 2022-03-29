RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nuclear fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war: AP-NORC poll

Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb

Michael Flynn’s onetime business partner to have new trial

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order

1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court

US seeks new lithium sources as demand for batteries grows

Residents return home after fleeing latest Colorado wildfire

Kentucky man indicted in mayoral candidate shooting case

Oregon ends residency rule for medically assisted suicide

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

DoD budget contains big pay raise and largest research investment ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up