AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Nuclear fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war: AP-NORC poll
Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb
Michael Flynn’s onetime business partner to have new trial
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order
1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court
US seeks new lithium sources as demand for batteries grows
Residents return home after fleeing latest Colorado wildfire
Kentucky man indicted in mayoral candidate shooting case
Oregon ends residency rule for medically assisted suicide
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.