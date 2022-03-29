AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Nuclear fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war: AP-NORC poll Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb Michael Flynn’s onetime…

Nuclear fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war: AP-NORC poll

Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb

Michael Flynn’s onetime business partner to have new trial

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order

1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court

US seeks new lithium sources as demand for batteries grows

Residents return home after fleeing latest Colorado wildfire

Kentucky man indicted in mayoral candidate shooting case

Oregon ends residency rule for medically assisted suicide

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.