RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings

Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama warned as storm approaches

Spring break shootings: Miami Beach emergency brings curfew

Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to treat COVID-19

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

California grocery workers vote on strike authorization

Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant

Text: When’s ‘lynching?’ Michigan governor plot leader said

State constitutional convention measures stoke partisan fear

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Air Force turning to AI for better fitness, injury prevention

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up