US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming
3 US Muslims sue over religious questioning by officers
Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans
In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents
White House releases report on Native American voting rights
NTSB: Oklahoma teens’ car made ‘rolling stop’ before crash
Live updates: Zelenskyy reassures Ukraine in nightly address
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.