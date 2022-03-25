RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

Arizona lawmakers vote to restrict trans athletes, surgeries

Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban

Experts worry about how US will see next COVID surge coming

3 US Muslims sue over religious questioning by officers

Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents

White House releases report on Native American voting rights

NTSB: Oklahoma teens’ car made ‘rolling stop’ before crash

Live updates: Zelenskyy reassures Ukraine in nightly address

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up