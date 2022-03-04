AP Top U.S. News at 9:59 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8 For families, $6B deal with OxyContin maker is just a start…

Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8 For families, $6B deal with OxyContin maker is just a start Big cities drop more COVID-19 measures in push for normalcy Ukrainian family in US stays close to relatives amid fears Ukrainians in US consider taking advantage of new status White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination Gunman who killed 3 daughters in church was in US illegally Breonna Taylor’s family, protesters upset over acquittal Courts give conflicting orders on asylum limits at border Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.