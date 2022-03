WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama man affiliated with far-right militia group Oath Keepers pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama man affiliated with far-right militia group Oath Keepers pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.