4 indicted in fatal shooting at Delaware house party

BEAR, Del. — Four men have been indicted in a deadly shooting at a house party last summer.

The News Journal reports that a New Castle County grand jury recently indicted the men on second-degree murder and weapons charges in the death of 22-year-old Aaron Moore.

The men also face charges related to shooting each other.

New Castle County Police say officers called to a house party in Bear early on June 27 found a chaotic scene and three people shot.

Moore, one of the shooting victims, later died at a hospital. Police said uninvited people interrupted the party and multiple people fired weapons.

Police released video from a neighbor’s security camera showing people fleeing after gunfire erupted.

