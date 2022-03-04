RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » National News » 4 indicted in fatal…

4 indicted in fatal shooting at Delaware house party

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAR, Del. — Four men have been indicted in a deadly shooting at a house party last summer.

The News Journal reports that a New Castle County grand jury recently indicted the men on second-degree murder and weapons charges in the death of 22-year-old Aaron Moore.

The men also face charges related to shooting each other.

New Castle County Police say officers called to a house party in Bear early on June 27 found a chaotic scene and three people shot.

Moore, one of the shooting victims, later died at a hospital. Police said uninvited people interrupted the party and multiple people fired weapons.

Police released video from a neighbor’s security camera showing people fleeing after gunfire erupted.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up