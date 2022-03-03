RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » National News » 3 wounded in Miami…

3 wounded in Miami Beach Spring Break shooting

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 10:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (AP) — Gunfire on a Miami Beach street crowded with spring breakers left three people wounded early Sunday, police said.

Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told local reporters that gunfire broke out about 12:15 a.m. on Ocean Drive. A video posted on social media shows a police motorcade driving slowly down the crowded street with sirens sounding and lights flashing when four shots rang out.

That sent dozens of young people in shorts and swimwear scrambling for cover. Officers found two people wounded and they were taken to the hospital. Doctors at another hospital reported that a third person arrived at their emergency room with a gunshot wound. All are expected to survive, Rodriguez said.

Officers surrounded one car with their guns drawn, detaining one person. It is not known if charges have been filed.

Thousands of college students and other young people gather annually in Miami Beach for Spring Break.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up